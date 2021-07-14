 Skip to main content
Furry Friends of Franklin County
Larimer, domestic long hair

Larimer is an adult gentleman who is well past that awkward kitten stage, but is hopeful that someone will give him a chance and take him home. He’s a good boy with gorgeous, soft white fur. He gets along with other cats and doesn’t seem to mind dogs. Larimer has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Kubo, retriever

Kubo is a happy-go-lucky, 3-year-old who loves all things playtime. He would excel with an energetic family who would take him for long walks and hikes in the woods. He weighs about 55 pounds and seems to get along with most dogs. He’s been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

