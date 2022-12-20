Furry Friends Sage and Hector (copy)

Did you know that statistically over 80% of orange tabby cats are male? At Franklin County Humane Society, that statistic actually trends the other way. Most of our orange tabbies like Enchilada are female! This lovely 9-month-old beauty is looking for a warm lap to spend the colder winter months. Enchilada doesn't mind other cats. In fact, she would be overjoyed if she and a friend were adopted together. This lovely young lady is also spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Like her breed, Pleaka runs hard and loves hard. She would need a fenced yard or a person who would be willing to run with her on leash. She's also very much a cuddler, along with being stubborn and food-motivated. Pleaka is a people-pleaser, although she's been known to bark for attention and for someone to play with her. She is good when her people reinforce her boundaries. She tested well with cats, but may feel like she can chase them in a new home. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.