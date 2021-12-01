 Skip to main content
Furry Friends
Furry Friends

Berlyn, Great Pyrenees and shepherd mix

Berlyn is nothing but puppy. A very happy, energetic puppy. She’ll get much bigger as she grows but now is the time for her to learn good manners. She’ll need a patient, loving forever home willing to devote that time to her. She’ll also need to learn how to walk on a leash so she can stay active and healthy. Berlyn is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

Dahlia, domestic short hair

Like her name implies, Dahlia is a pretty flower. She’s a dilute tortoiseshell with gorgeous markings on her fur. She gets along with other cats, but really just wants a soft, warm bed and a loving forever family to take excellent care of her. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

