Furry Friends

Orange tabbies are really different from other cats and kittens with their robust personality. Hundies is no different. This 5-pound, 5-month-old has a life-of-the-party way about him, and that’s what makes him so lovable. Hundies is currently hanging out in a condo at the adoption center, but what he really craves is an indoor home where he can run, play and show off. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

With a name like Freddy’s, you know this guy is the life of the party. Freddy came to the adoption center with a collar embedded into his fur. Now that he’s healed and is feeling better, his true, happy-go-lucky personality is shining through. He is a 40-pound puppy (a 1 year old) and loves all things playtime; however, he also needs someone to teach him manners that many puppies do not know. Freddy is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.