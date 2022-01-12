Furry Friends

Who doesn’t love a name like Shmoo? This gentle fellow is even more handsome than his photo, and he knows how to work his good looks to his advantage. One look into his big beautiful eyes and it’s definitely love. Shmoo doesn’t mind the company of other cats. He is also neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Atwood came to the adoption center a little on the thin side so staff are trying to get this 60-pound boy to gain some weight on his 2-year-old frame. He’s a happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys putting his nose to the ground and smelling everything around him. He loves other dogs, kids and people. He seems to be scared of cats upon meeting them. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.