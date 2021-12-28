Furry Friends

Veloci, hound mix
Veloci has a New Year's resolution: to find a loving forever home with a caring family who will show unconditional love. That's not what she got in the first few years of her life, but she's hoping that will change. Her friends at the adoption center have been working with her to get her used to people. She doesn't mind other dogs after having lived with them before. She's spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
Minty, domestic short hair
It's rare to find an orange tabby female so Minty is definitely a lucky, one-of-a-kind girl. She has the perfect orange tabby personality: playful, fun-loving and sweet. Minty doesn't mind the company of other cats either. Since there are so many kitties at the adoption center, she's secretly hoping that one of her friends will get adopted with her. Minty is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.