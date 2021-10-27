 Skip to main content
Furry Friends
Koger, pitbull terrier mix

Koger has endless energy and loves to play with other dogs and older children. He would be perfect with an active forever family who can take him on long walks and hikes. Koger doesn’t care much for cats and would prefer a home without them. He has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Lora, domestic short hair

Lora is a gorgeous gray tabby girl. She’s still a playful kitten and loves toys of all shapes and sizes. She gets along with other cats and kittens and wouldn’t mind having a friend adopted with her. Lora has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpetdhoorockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

