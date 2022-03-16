Furry Friends

Viola, domestic short hair Petite Viola is waiting for her knight-in-shining forever family to come and sweep her off her tiny toes. She is a beautiful girl with light gray dilute tabby markings and tufts of fur jetting from her ears. She is playful so she would love a home with lots of fuzzy toy mice. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Adora, English bulldogWith her tail constantly wagging, Adora loves all people who love her. The staff at the adoption center are still learning more about this girl, including whether she gets along with other dogs. A meet and greet would be ideal for a family looking to adopt her. Adora is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.