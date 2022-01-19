Furry Friends

Koger, pitbull terrier mix
At only 1 year old, Koger is on the bigger side, weighing in at 55 pounds. He can be attentive and playful; however, he’s picky about which dogs he plays with and would prefer a meet and greet before being adopted. He also would prefer older children and definitely is not a fan of cats! He’s a good boy with a zest for life and would love an active family. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Vera, domestic short hair
This sweet beauty is Vera, a gentle soul that has the prettiest dilute gray tabby markings on her soft fur. She purrs endlessly and loves to be petted and adored. Vera also gets along with other cats and would love to have a friend to keep her company. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.