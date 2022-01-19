Furry Friends

At only 1 year old, Koger is on the bigger side, weighing in at 55 pounds. He can be attentive and playful; however, he’s picky about which dogs he plays with and would prefer a meet and greet before being adopted. He also would prefer older children and definitely is not a fan of cats! He’s a good boy with a zest for life and would love an active family. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.