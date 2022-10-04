 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Furry Friends

Pine, domestic short hair

Sweet Pine has handsome eyes that seem to capture his inquisitive side. He is curious and sweet. He also is quite playful with toys and his kitten friends. This handsome boy is just 4 months old and weighs about 5 pounds. He is looking for a safe, loving home to call his own. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Donnie, retriever/shepherd mix

Who’s ready for playtime? Donnie is always ready for a party. At just 1 year old, this spunky fellow seems to have an endless battery life. He is in search of just the right home to help him expel his energy in a good way. Donnie weighs about 37 pounds and is quite the perfect size. He will need someone to show him how to properly walk on a leash and other important canine manners. Donnie is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-483-3491.

