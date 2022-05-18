Furry Friends

Freckles, dalmatian

With the bluest eyes and the most wonderful disposition, Freckles is a staff favorite. He is nearly 5 years old and weighs 63 pounds. He gets along with other dogs but should not have a home with cats or chickens. He is food motivated and easily trainable. He will need an active family to take him places. Freckles is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Finn, domestic short hair

Meet Finn. While he's not sure about the kindness of humans, he loves other cats. Finn will need a patient, loving human to show him that people are inherently good but it will take time to build that trust. Finn is a handsome tuxedo (black and white) boy, which means he has a wonderful personality if just given the chance. Finn is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.