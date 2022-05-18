 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Furry Friends

  • 0

Freckles, dalmatian

With the bluest eyes and the most wonderful disposition, Freckles is a staff favorite. He is nearly 5 years old and weighs 63 pounds. He gets along with other dogs but should not have a home with cats or chickens. He is food motivated and easily trainable. He will need an active family to take him places. Freckles is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Finn, domestic short hair

Meet Finn. While he's not sure about the kindness of humans, he loves other cats. Finn will need a patient, loving human to show him that people are inherently good but it will take time to build that trust. Finn is a handsome tuxedo (black and white) boy, which means he has a wonderful personality if just given the chance. Finn is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ferrum College graduates first nursing students

Ferrum College graduates first nursing students

Shalita Armstrong: “Ferrum was a local option versus online. I wanted to attend a college where if I needed help in person, it would be available. I’m so glad I made this choice,” she said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cannes film festival: 75th anniversary edition to begin