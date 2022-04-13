Furry Friends

Tundra, domestic short hair

Whether it's his gorgeous brown and white markings or his saucer-shaped eyes, Tundra seems to give off a surprising expression whenever he looks at visitors. Along with his amazing personality, this makes him a definite one-of-a-kind feline! He loves people and gets along with other kitties. He would love to go to an indoor-only forever home soon. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Psalm, Shar-pei/terrier mix

Psalm sports the saddest expression on his sweet furry face because instead of being at the adoption center, he'd rather be in a soft warm bed in a home of his own. He is a gentle sweetheart of a guy who doesn't seem to mind the company of other dogs. He would love to meet his new people soon and is taking applications now. Psalm is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.