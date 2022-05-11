Furry Friends

While it’s not known what type of life Odell had before he found himself at the adoption center, this sweet 3-year-old boy plans to look forward to the day that a loving forever family scoops him up and takes him home. He deserves his own, warm, safe space where he can be adored and loved as he should be. This 56-pound loverboy gets along with almost everyone. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.