Furry Friends

Odell, pitbull terrier mix
While it’s not known what type of life Odell had before he found himself at the adoption center, this sweet 3-year-old boy plans to look forward to the day that a loving forever family scoops him up and takes him home. He deserves his own, warm, safe space where he can be adored and loved as he should be. This 56-pound loverboy gets along with almost everyone. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Ranger, domestic short hair
At almost 4 years old, Ranger has lost that crazy kitten personality, but as with any kitty, he’s still curious and loves to explore! This sweet chunk of a boy weighs in at 13 pounds but really it’s mostly fur. He’s not only handsome but also has a wonderful personality. Don’t tell him, but he really wants to be a movie star! Ranger is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.