Furry Friends

Licker got his name not because of the Moonshine Capital of the World, but because he keeps his handsome orange and white tabby fur neat and clean. Licker would prefer an indoor-only home after being homeless for a while. Life on the streets just wasn’t meant for him, and he’s hoping for a safe home of his own. Licker is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. He also gets along with other cats. Look closely at Osa’s eyes. He has one blue eye and one brown. It’s said that dogs with different color eyes have one eye on earth and the other looking toward Heaven. Osa is a rambunctious guy and would love a family to teach him manners and take him with them on all sorts of wonderful adventures. Osa can’t wait to meet his potential new family soon. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.