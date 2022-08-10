Furry Friends

Zane, domestic short hair
Zane is a tiny little guy. He’s just about 3 pounds at 3 months old. But he has a big voice and a big personality to match. He would need a safe, loving home to give him plenty of attention and affection so he can grow and develop as he should. Zane would love to have another cat to keep him company. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Nacho, pitbull terrier mix
Nacho is 44 pounds of delicious goodness! He is a lovable, happy-go-lucky guy who loves to run and play in the yard at the adoption center. Toys, especially balls and rope toys, are his favorites. He doesn’t mind other dogs but would need a meet and greet with his future family members. This sweet 2-year-old is treat-motivated and extremely trainable. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.