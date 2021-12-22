Furry Friends

Marsol, domestic long hairMarsol is a Russian blue who is as beautiful as Mother Nature intended her to be. She keeps her soft, downy fur well-maintained and really just enjoys hanging out and being with her people. She’s really wishing for her own home for the holidays as living at the adoption center is only meant to be temporary. Marsol is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Pachyce, Shar-peiPachyce is 7 years old and is wondering when she might have a home for the holidays. Pachyce needs a patient, loving person to give her time to adjust to her surroundings as she can be nervous. But, given the chance, she loves to run and walk on a leash. She doesn’t mind other more confident dogs who can show her the ropes. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.