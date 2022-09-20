Furry Friends

This rockstar of a kitty is Stevie Nicks. She has the whitest whiskers that go on for days, beautiful tri-colored markings on her soft, downy fur and a purr that just won’t quit when she’s being petted. Stevie is just 4 years old and weighs a svelte 8.2 pounds. She gets along with other cats but really prefers a quiet home to the loud adoption center. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. She truly is a one of a kind.

Marvelous Gunner has so many wonderful attributes, they are too many to list here. He is waiting for the right person or family to come along and sweep him off his furry feet. This 74-pound gentle giant is 5 years old and loves people. He would prefer to slowly meet and greet any potential new pets in the home. He is such a love at the adoption center — a staff favorite — that a kind soul has sponsored his adoption fee. Gunner is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.