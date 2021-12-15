 Skip to main content
Furry Friends
Saltine, domestic short hair

Don't be fooled by Saltine's looks. He's not salty at all. In fact, he's one of the sweetest boys ever. He's mostly black except for little white specks on his chest and head. He craves attention and will purr endlessly when petted. Saltine is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Porkchop, boxer

Porkchop is an older boxer boy, but no one would know it based on his energy level. He loves to go for walks on a leash and just hang out with his people. He's happiest with those who give him the love and affection he deserves. Porkchop is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com.

