Furry Friends

Billie Beth, domestic short hair
Like many tuxedo cats (black and white), Billie Beth has a special personality. Special means she is fun-loving, curious and spontaneous. Billie is in the prime of her life and would love to have a human family to call her own. She doesn’t mind dog or cat siblings or children who are gentle and kind. Billie Beth is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Gizmo, Jack Russell and corgi mix
Gizmo is an older gentleman who prefers a comfortable bed, a warm lovable human companion and long naps. He would prefer no small children just because he may nip if startled. He’s looking for a deluxe retirement home to live out his golden years. Gizmo is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.