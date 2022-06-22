Furry Friends

Freddy Furcury, pitbull terrier mix
This fun-loving rock-star of a pup will keep his people on their toes with his antics. Freddy is 1-year-old and weighs about 40 pounds. He is in need of someone patient to teach him manners like not being nippy and jumpy, which is why he should be in a home with older children. He’s a goofball and will keep his owners laughing endlessly. Freddy is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Ky, domestic short hair
There’s a saying that orange tabby cats make some of the best companions, and Ky is no exception. Ky is a younger fellow who has outgrown his crazy kitten antics. He is looking forward to a forever home where he is safe and has his own bed and endless bowl of kibble. Ky gets along with other cats. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.