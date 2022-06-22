Furry Friends

This fun-loving rock-star of a pup will keep his people on their toes with his antics. Freddy is 1-year-old and weighs about 40 pounds. He is in need of someone patient to teach him manners like not being nippy and jumpy, which is why he should be in a home with older children. He’s a goofball and will keep his owners laughing endlessly. Freddy is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.