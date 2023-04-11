Carl, domestic short hairOne look at Carl, and you can tell his short life of just 2 years hasn’t been the easiest. However, he’s willing to give another shot to a better life and hopes that some gentle soul would take one look into his gentle eyes and adopt him. Carl would need a patient, understanding person to be by his side while also giving him the space that kitties sometimes need to decompress. Are you that person? This gorgeous brown tabby boy doesn’t mind other cats and is hoping for a quiet, indoor only space where he can chill. Carl is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.