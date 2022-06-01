Furry Friends

Bella, domestic short hair

Beautiful Bella is in the prime of her wonderful life! At 12 years old, she is anxious to meet a caring person to let her live out her golden years in a quiet, safe home where she can nap and snack on treats endlessly. Bella is putting on the charm with the staff at Petsmart at Valley View and would love to meet her future forever family there. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Rusty, beagle

Sweet, fun-loving Rusty is a spunky little guy so no need to tell him how old he really is, which is 9! He loves to run and play with his canine buddies and would love a meet and greet with a future forever family. Rusty loves to go for walks si he can sniff plants, trees and everything around him. Rusty is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.