Furry Friends

Clarence, beagle

Clarence's former owner turned him into the adoption center because he was getting older, but Clarence still has many good years left in him! He's been in a foster home with five other dogs and a menagerie of cats so he gets along with everyone and has the best manners. He's been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Now all he needs is a soft bed and a loving family.

Doyle, domestic short hair

Doyle is an orange and white tabby boy who has the best personality (like many orange tabby cats do!). He could stand to gain a few pounds and is looking for a home where the treats are plentiful. He gets along with other cats and kittens and would love to have a friend be adopted with him. Doyle has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.