Furry Friends

Speck, terrier
Go ahead and say it. Speck is all ears! This fun-loving guy is an energetic ball of fur who loves all things playtime. He would love to interview prospective humans to be his one and only. Any pups would also need to be interviewed, too. Speck is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Winky, domestic short hair
Winky is a light gray, dilute tabby boy with saucer-like eyes. He isn’t sure he likes living at the adoption center so he’s hoping to meet his forever family soon. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.