Furry Friends

Veloci, hound mix
Veloci is in search of a patient, loving, forgiving family to teach her socialization skills. She is a lovable girl who just needs some reassurance and confidence. That will come with the right family who can train her and teach her that the world isn't a bad place. Veloci seems to get along with other dogs and looks forward to a forever home. She's been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
Tommy, domestic short hair
Orange tabby cats seem to have unique, quirky personalities, and Tommy is no exception. Quirky can be fun, and that's exactly what Tommy is. Fun. He loves toys of all types and will play endlessly with his friends in the kitten room at the adoption center. Tommy has been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. Come meet him today!
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.