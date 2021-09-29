Furry Friends

Goldie is a petite gray tabby sweetheart. She has been in a foster home but is now taking applications for a family to call her own. She doesn't mind the company of other cats and dogs. She really would prefer an indoor-only home where she can stay safe. Goldie has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Indie is an adorable brindle-colored girl. She previously lived with other dogs and cats. She's learning her manners and would love an active family to take her on walks and hikes in the woods. She might appear shy at first but quickly warms up to those who give her lots of affection. Indie has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.