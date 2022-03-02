Furry Friends

Let’s talk about Lavish. That’s this sweet little girl’s name. She deserves to have attention lavished on her, too. Although full-grown, Lavish is on the smaller side. As a tuxedo (black and white) kitty, she has a great personality and loves to play with fuzzy mice and balls that jingle. She gets along with other cats and just wants a home of her own. Lavish is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

There’s just something about the excellent attitude of a Labrador retriever, and Jessi is no different. This sweet girl is eager to learn and to please her people. She’s still a youngster and would love an active family to take her on long hikes and to be a part of all the goings-on. She doesn’t seem to mind other dogs but would prefer a meet and greet first. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.