Furry Friends

Living in a small kitty condo is not the life Fran envisioned for herself. She had a home once and is now looking for another one, preferably indoors where she can feel safe and secure. Fran is just 5 years old. She has the prettiest brown tabby-colored coat. Her purr is endless. She wants nothing more than to be loved and to have a full food bowl. Come meet this sweet girl today and consider giving her that loving home she seeks. Fran is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.