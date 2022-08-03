Furry Friends

Fran, domestic short hair
Living in a small kitty condo is not the life Fran envisioned for herself. She had a home once and is now looking for another one, preferably indoors where she can feel safe and secure. Fran is just 5 years old. She has the prettiest brown tabby-colored coat. Her purr is endless. She wants nothing more than to be loved and to have a full food bowl. Come meet this sweet girl today and consider giving her that loving home she seeks. Fran is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Soda Pop, terrier mix
While studies show soda may not be good for healthy diets, this Soda Pop is actually good! Soda Pop is a big boy, weighing in at 42 pounds on his 7-month-old frame. He is looking for a patient person to teach him manners such as walking on a leash, sitting for a treat and playing fetch. In return, Soda Pop will be his man’s (or woman’s) best friend. Soda Pop wouldn’t mind being adopted with a friend but would need to ensure it’s a good fit. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society, visit plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.