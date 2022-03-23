Furry Friends

That’s not a shadow in that bed. That’s Daya! She’s the ultimate house panther. If given the chance, this sweet little solid black baby will bless her owners with endless love and companionship. In ancient times, black cats were thought to bring good luck to their owners, and the same is true today. In return, Daya asks for nothing more than a soft, warm place to sleep, a full food bowl and attention from her person. Daya is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Sweet, lovable Tesha is about 1 year old and weighs 40 pounds. She is firm in her belief that she should be a lap dog, and it’s hard to resist that sweet face and wonderful Chihuahua personality. She might need some time to warm up to new people, which is why it’s best to have a patient forever family who would be willing to work with her. Tesha is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.