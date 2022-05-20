Furry Friends

At just 4 months old, Kyle needs a patient family who can teach him manners and appropriate ways to play. He's full of energy and would need regular daily exercise and a fenced yard. He loves other dogs, people and treats. He would be the perfect pup with proper training. Kyle is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Meet Mose, a 10-pound chunk of love! He is just 2 years old and puts off vibes of coolness and harmony. Mose is a heart throb and will make anyone who meets him fall in love with him. He doesn't seem to mind other cats but he really just wants to leave the kennels at Petsmart at Valley View where he currently is living. Mose is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.