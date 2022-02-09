 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Furry Friends

Mella, hound

Meet Mella, a frolicking, happy-go-lucky girl who loves to play. She would love to have an active family to play with her and to take her on walks and hikes. Mella is unsure of her leash at first, but with patience, time and reassurance, she will be a confident pup. Mella is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

Paulie D, domestic short hair

Paulie D is a laid-back guy who wants nothing more than to hang out, eat his delicious cat food and take long naps in the sunshine. Paulie just wants a quiet, safe indoor home. He gets along with other cats and would adjust in most any situation. Paulie is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

