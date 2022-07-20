Furry Friends

Chorale, sharpei mix

Chorale is a 25-pound, 2-year-old girl. Let’s face it—the adoption center is not a good place for a nervous girl like Chorale. She needs a kind, patient person to give her unconditional love. She also would enjoy having another dog to show her the ropes of what it means to be a happy-go-lucky pup. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

Minnie, domestic long hair

Minnie is a delightfully cute, curious little girl. She is quite playful and loves to explore. She loves to play constantly with her kitten friends and usually only falls asleep after her batteries run out. Minnie would enjoy being adopted with a friend to keep her company. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.