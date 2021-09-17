Furry Friends

Terrafae, Australian shepherd
When Terrafae first came to the adoption center, she was shutting down and very afraid. Since that time, she has made strides, walking better on a leash and playing with other dogs. She would prefer a home with older children because she is still timid. Terrafae has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
Willow, domestic short hair
Willow is a stunning little girl. She has gorgeous markings on her soft, downy fur. She gets along with other cats, but really loves attention from humans. She's hopeful that she'll find her forever home soon. Willow is ready to go, too. She's been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.