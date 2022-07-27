Furry Friends

Churro, terrier mix

Churro is a lovable, goofy terrier mix weighing in at 40 pounds. He’s only about a year old and would need a patient person or family to teach him manners. He also would need a fenced yard or regular exercise on a leash. He gets along with most dogs but it’s preferable to have a meet and greet first with any family pets. Churro is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Hermy, domestic medium hair

With soft, downy fur and beautiful, big eyes, 2-month-old Hermy can play on the emotions of even the hardest human. He’s a lover and will show how much he loves humans by climbing in their laps and purring endlessly. Hermy loves his toys and his kitten friends, too. He would actually love to be adopted along with one of his buddies. Hermy is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.