Furry Friends

Dandie is a full-grown girl who came to the adoption center with her sister Vi. She doesn’t mind other dogs, but if they get to be too much for her, she’ll give them a low groan to let them know she needs some space. She is outgoing and energetic and would love an active forever family. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.