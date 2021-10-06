Furry Friends

Dandie, terrier mix
Dandie is a full-grown girl who came to the adoption center with her sister Vi. She doesn’t mind other dogs, but if they get to be too much for her, she’ll give them a low groan to let them know she needs some space. She is outgoing and energetic and would love an active forever family. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.
Suki, domestic short hair
Suki is the prettiest princess who recently had her front leg removed because of a deformity. But she’s not letting it slow her down one bit! Suki can still run, play and jump just like her kitten friends. And she loves to play! Suki would love to be in an indoor-only home with other cats so she can keep the fun going. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.