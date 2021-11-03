 Skip to main content
Furry Friends
Sage, domestic short hair

Sweet little Sage has a lot to say about her time at the adoption center. She wants everyone to know that while she loves her friends, she’s ready for a forever home of her own and wouldn’t mind having a friend adopted with her. She has the prettiest marble-colored fur with white boots on her paws. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Pablo, Chihuahua

Pablo is a lovable boy who has those puppy-dog eyes that say “pet me, love me!” Pablo is looking for a quiet forever family where he can be the center of attention. Some of his favorite things include a soft bed, some snuggle toys and walks in the woods. Pablo is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

