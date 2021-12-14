Gills Creek representative updates community

Gills Creek residents were given an update on the district as well as Franklin County as a whole during a community meeting held Dec. 9 at the Westlake Library. Issues discussed included broadband, budget concerns and a new zoning ordinance for proposed solar farms.
The meeting was hosted by Lorie Smith, Gills Creek District representative on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors. This is the second meeting held by Smith in her two years as the district supervisor. The first was held by Zoom earlier this year.
“It’s wonderful to finally meet with you face to face,” Smith said at the start of the meeting.
Much of the nearly two-hour long meeting focused on Franklin County’s budget. Supervisors are expected to begin work on the 2022-23 fiscal year budget in the coming weeks.
Smith said the county is facing some challenges as supervisors begin budget discussions. Inflation has increased costs for fuel and equipment and the county is also facing supply chain issues like much of the country.
To maintain an experienced and qualified staff, Smith said the county is currently conducting a compensation study which could lead to as much as $1 million in costs to increase wages to staff. If approved, that amount would be phased in over multiple years, she said.
The county is already facing a budget increase of $160,000 due to the upcoming minimum wage increase, according to Smith.
State funding has also declined for county schools while costs have increased—even as the county is seeing a drop in students. Smith said one major reason was county funding for the Children’s Services Act. The act ensures county’s will provide services to assist children with special needs to attend school.
“CSA cost over the last few years have been increasing exponentially,” Smith said. “It’s not sustainable.”
Some budget concerns have been alleviated by recent federal funds. The American Rescue Plan Act passed earlier this year provided the county with just over $10 million in funds. The school system was provided $14 million.
Smith said $3 million of the federal funds was dedicated to water and sewer expansion in the county. The remaining $7 million will go to expanding broadband internet in the county.
The county is nearing the end of the first phase of its broadband expansion plan. The plan included the construction of 12 fixed wireless towers around the county. The final tower, proposed for Westlake, is still under discussion.
Steve Sandy, assistant county administrator, was also in attendance at the Dec. 9 meeting. He said recent American Rescue Plan Act funds will allow the county to expand its broadband plans and move to more fiber lines instead of fixed wireless towers that require good line of sight to homes to work.
Smith also mentioned a new solar ordinance currently being discussed in the county. The ordinance would put more regulations and safeguards in place for the county as it has seen an influx of interest in solar farms.
A solar farm was proposed in the Westlake area earlier this year. Energix US later scrapped plans after some pushback from the community. Smith said the company is now considering another location in the Gills Creek District in the area of Wirtz.
Smith said the new solar ordinance would provide better protection to property owners and to the watershed. The Franklin County Planning Commission is currently developing the plan. A public hearing on the proposed ordinance is expected in January.