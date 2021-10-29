Glade Hill announces school honors

Glade Hill Elementary School recently announced the following students are on the honor roll for the first nine weeks:
4th grade Principal List
Kylie Adkins, Carolina Beauchamp, William Beauchamp, Addilynn Hodges, Olivia Hodges, Cooper Kendall, Elizabeth Law, Luis Negron, Abigail Richmond, Silas Robertson, Chandler Stanley
4th grade A/B Honor Roll
Brooks Billings, Zanyah Brandon, Tristan Kent, Kallie Manning, Kamden Morris, Sophie Thornhill, Jonh Wagner
5th grade A/B Honor Roll
Reagan Amos, Laken Ashe, David Aveline, Natalie Bush, Tucker Gravely, William Hart, Taylor Janczuk, Allysa Keats, Alayna Martin, Mason Martin, Macey McCrickard, Elyssa Montgomery, KaMoriya Moore, Cole Skakum, Samantha Wilson