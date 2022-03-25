 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glade Hill releases A/B Honor Roll, Principal’s List

Glade Hill releases A/B Honor Roll, Principal's List

  • 0

Glade Hill Elementary School recently released the names on its Principal’s List and A/B Honor Roll for the third nine weeks of the 2021-22 school year.

Fifth grade Principal’s List: Taylor Janczuk

Fifth grade A/B Honor Roll: Laken Ashe, Jordyn Davis, Emma Beth Deisher, Tucker Gravely, Lillian Hart, Allysa Keatts, Mason Martin, Elyssa Montgomery, Haiden Nicholson, Cole Skakum, Samantha Wilson

Fourth grade Principal’s List: Kylie Adkins, Caroline Beauchamp, William Beauchamp, Addilynn Hodges, Olivia Hodges, Cooper Kendall, Luis Negron, Abigail Richmond, Chandler Stanley

Fourth grade A/B Honor Roll: Jackson Adams, Brooks Billings, Elise Gray, Jace Jefferson, Bristol Jones, Tristan Kent, Kallie Manning, Kamden Morris, Jacob Powell, Silas Robertson, Sophie Thornhill, John Wagner

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Faces Walkout