Glade Hill releases A/B Honor Roll, Principal’s List

Glade Hill Elementary School recently released the names on its Principal’s List and A/B Honor Roll for the third nine weeks of the 2021-22 school year.
Fifth grade Principal’s List: Taylor Janczuk
Fifth grade A/B Honor Roll: Laken Ashe, Jordyn Davis, Emma Beth Deisher, Tucker Gravely, Lillian Hart, Allysa Keatts, Mason Martin, Elyssa Montgomery, Haiden Nicholson, Cole Skakum, Samantha Wilson
Fourth grade Principal’s List: Kylie Adkins, Caroline Beauchamp, William Beauchamp, Addilynn Hodges, Olivia Hodges, Cooper Kendall, Luis Negron, Abigail Richmond, Chandler Stanley
Fourth grade A/B Honor Roll: Jackson Adams, Brooks Billings, Elise Gray, Jace Jefferson, Bristol Jones, Tristan Kent, Kallie Manning, Kamden Morris, Jacob Powell, Silas Robertson, Sophie Thornhill, John Wagner