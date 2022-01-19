Glade Hill releases Honor Roll, Principal’s List

Glade Hill Elementary School recently released the names on its Honor Roll and Principal’s List for the second nine weeks.
4th grade Principal’s List: Kylie Adkins, Caroline Beauchamp, William Beauchamp, Addilynn Hodges, Olivia Hodges, Cooper Kendall, Elizabeth Law, Kallie Manning, Luis Negron, Abigail Richmond, Silas Robertson, Chandler Stanley
4th grade A/B Honor Roll: Jackson Adams, Brooks Billings, Elise Gray, Tristan Kent, Kamden Morris, Jacob Powell, Sophie Thornhill, John Wagner, Aryyannah Wheeler
5th grade A/B Honor Roll: Laken Ashe, Katalyah Hall, Lillian Hart, Taylor Janczuk, Allayna Martin, Macey McCrickard, Elyssa Montgomery, Cole Skakum, Samantha Wilson