Glade Hill releases Honor Roll, Principal’s List

Glade Hill Elementary School recently released the names on its Honor Roll and Principal’s List for the fourth nine weeks of the 2021-22 school year.
Fourth grade Honor Roll: Jackson Adams, Brooks Billings, Olivia Crider, Clarissa Flora, Elise Gray, Addilynn Hodges, Bristol Jones, Tristan Kent, Kallie Manning, Kamden Morris, Jacob Powell, Silas Robertson, Sophie Thornhill, John Wagner
Fourth grade Principal’s List: Kylie Adkins, Caroline Beauchamp, William Beauchamp, Olivia Hodges, Cooper Kendall, Luis Negron, Abigail Richmond, Chandler Stanley, Jacob Wright
Fifth grade A/B Honor Roll: Laken Ashe, Esmeralda Bautista, Tucker Gravely, Avery Hamm, Alayna Martin, Mason Martin, Macey McCrickard, Elyssa Montgomery, KaMoriya Moore, Haiden Nicholson, Conor Piunti, Samantha Wilson
Fifth grade Principal’s List: Jordyn Davis, Lillian Hart, Taylor Janczuk, Allysa Keats, Cole Skakum