 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glade Hill releases Honor Roll, Principal’s List

Glade Hill releases Honor Roll, Principal's List

  • 0

Glade Hill Elementary School recently released the names on its Honor Roll and Principal’s List for the fourth nine weeks of the 2021-22 school year.

Fourth grade Honor Roll: Jackson Adams, Brooks Billings, Olivia Crider, Clarissa Flora, Elise Gray, Addilynn Hodges, Bristol Jones, Tristan Kent, Kallie Manning, Kamden Morris, Jacob Powell, Silas Robertson, Sophie Thornhill, John Wagner

Fourth grade Principal’s List: Kylie Adkins, Caroline Beauchamp, William Beauchamp, Olivia Hodges, Cooper Kendall, Luis Negron, Abigail Richmond, Chandler Stanley, Jacob Wright

Fifth grade A/B Honor Roll: Laken Ashe, Esmeralda Bautista, Tucker Gravely, Avery Hamm, Alayna Martin, Mason Martin, Macey McCrickard, Elyssa Montgomery, KaMoriya Moore, Haiden Nicholson, Conor Piunti, Samantha Wilson

Fifth grade Principal’s List: Jordyn Davis, Lillian Hart, Taylor Janczuk, Allysa Keats, Cole Skakum

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 10 pivotal moments from the Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial