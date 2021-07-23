Glade Hill station faces opposition from firefighters

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors received heavy opposition Tuesday to plans for a new fire and rescue station in Glade Hill. The county’s volunteer fire and rescue departments joined together to raise concerns with the proposal as it stands currently.
Morris Ledbetter, president of the Franklin County Volunteer Fire Fighters Association, spoke during the meeting’s public comment time. He said department chiefs from each department in the county and departments that assist from outside the county are against the current plans for a fire and rescue station in Glade Hill.
While they are in support of a new station in Glade Hill and the need in the community, Ledbetter said there are concerns over the cost of the current proposal and concerns it doesn’t fulfill the needs of the department as it stands now. One concern mentioned was the proposed station will not have enough parking bays to support all the department’s fire and rescue vehicles.
Ledbetter also said plans recently presented to the department would have volunteers from Glade Hill continue to operate at the current station. Previous reports have stated the building has structural issues. He said paid staff would use the new station while several volunteers would remain at the current station to maintain coverage of the area.
“To be clear, the association fully supports a functional, cost-effective station for the Glade Hill Fire Department, but the association does not support the proposed Glade Hill Fire and EMS station project as presented,” Ledbetter said. “The proposed project has largely ignored the needs of Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department while being presented to the community and board of supervisors under the guise of supporting the volunteers.”
The opposition came just a month after supervisors approved advertising bids on the project proposed on 5.49 acres at Virginia 40 and Turtle Hill Road. Project costs were estimated at the time at just over $5.25 million.
Following the comments from Ledbetter, Boone District representative and board Chairman Ronnie Thompson gave a statement. In it, he mentioned the apprehension from paid and volunteer staff in the county. He said supervisors are working to address those concerns with a comprehensive public safety facilities and operations assessment.
Thompson said supervisors will review bids on the proposed Glade Hill station next month. The supervisors then would decide whether to accept or deny the project as it is currently.