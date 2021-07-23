Glade Hill station faces opposition from firefighters

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors received heavy opposition Tuesday to plans for a new fire and rescue station in Glade Hill. The county’s volunteer fire and rescue departments joined together to raise concerns with the proposal as it stands currently.

Morris Ledbetter, president of the Franklin County Volunteer Fire Fighters Association, spoke during the meeting’s public comment time. He said department chiefs from each department in the county and departments that assist from outside the county are against the current plans for a fire and rescue station in Glade Hill.

While they are in support of a new station in Glade Hill and the need in the community, Ledbetter said there are concerns over the cost of the current proposal and concerns it doesn’t fulfill the needs of the department as it stands now. One concern mentioned was the proposed station will not have enough parking bays to support all the department’s fire and rescue vehicles.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ledbetter also said plans recently presented to the department would have volunteers from Glade Hill continue to operate at the current station. Previous reports have stated the building has structural issues. He said paid staff would use the new station while several volunteers would remain at the current station to maintain coverage of the area.