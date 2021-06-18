Glade Hill station proposal goes to bid

Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith said the project was already $2.5 million above what the county originally budgeted. Escalating construction costs would also likely increase that even more, she said.

Smith also questioned if the project would take away from other priorities the county planned to fund in the near future. “This project, in my humble opinion, we can’t afford it,” she said.

Blackwater District representative Ronald Mitchell, a longtime volunteer firefighter in the county, was the most vocal opponent of the current proposal of the Glade Hill station. He said the project had increased in size and scope far above what the department’s volunteers originally asked for.

Mitchell said the site of the proposed station on Turtle Hill Road is also not the best location due to issues with the small size of the property and site distance of oncoming traffic on Virginia 40. The new building also may not be able to fit all the department’s fire and rescue vehicles, he said.

“County staff were asked to keep their mouth shut on how bad of a location this was,” Mitchell said. “What kind of leaders are we up here on this board when we ask staff to keep their mouth shut when they are here to give us guidance. That really upsets me.”