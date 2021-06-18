Glade Hill station proposal goes to bid

Franklin County is moving one step closer to constructing a new fire and rescue station in Glade Hill. Supervisors on Tuesday approved advertising for bids on the construction project.
Plans for a new Glade Hill station have been in the works since 2007 when a report noted that the current Glade Hill Fire Department building has structural issues that make it unsuitable for renovation or expansion. Since that time the county purchased a 5.49 acre property at the intersection of Virginia 40 and Turtle Hill Road in 2016 as a future site of the station.
At Tuesday’s meeting, engineers from Thompson and Litton presented blueprints of the proposed fire and rescue station. The firm was tasked with developing the floor plans and a cost estimate of the project late last year.
Jack Murphy, senior vice president of project management and business development for Thompson and Litton, estimated the cost of construction for the fire and rescue station at just over $5.25 million. That estimate is just over what the county currently has available in reserve funds.
Brian Carter, the county’s finance director, said the county would be as much as $500,000 short of the reserve funds needed to construct the fire and rescue station based on the estimate by Thompson and Litton. He said that amount could change depending on what construction companies bid for the project.
Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith said the project was already $2.5 million above what the county originally budgeted. Escalating construction costs would also likely increase that even more, she said.
Smith also questioned if the project would take away from other priorities the county planned to fund in the near future. “This project, in my humble opinion, we can’t afford it,” she said.
Blackwater District representative Ronald Mitchell, a longtime volunteer firefighter in the county, was the most vocal opponent of the current proposal of the Glade Hill station. He said the project had increased in size and scope far above what the department’s volunteers originally asked for.
Mitchell said the site of the proposed station on Turtle Hill Road is also not the best location due to issues with the small size of the property and site distance of oncoming traffic on Virginia 40. The new building also may not be able to fit all the department’s fire and rescue vehicles, he said.
“County staff were asked to keep their mouth shut on how bad of a location this was,” Mitchell said. “What kind of leaders are we up here on this board when we ask staff to keep their mouth shut when they are here to give us guidance. That really upsets me.”
The currently proposed station has divided the Glade Hill volunteers, according to Mitchell. He said some are concerned if they don’t agree to this project, they may not receive any funds for a new station in the future.
“Volunteers were told if they don’t take it, the money will be spent elsewhere,” Mitchell said.
Another concern from Mitchell was the county’s decision to have paid and volunteer fire and EMS share the Glade Hill station. He said the combination doesn’t work and would eventually lead to the end of volunteer fire and rescue services in the county.
Union Hall representative Tommy Cundiff disagreed with Mitchell. He said there was no need to build a separate building just for paid fire and EMS services.
Cundiff said it was time to move forward with the project, making a motion to authorize bidding on the project. The motion was passed 5-2 with Mitchell and Smith voting against.
Boone District representative Ronnie Thompson emphasized after the vote that putting the project to bid does not mean the station will be built. He said this would just be the first step in seeing how much the project will cost.