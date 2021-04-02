God will never stop looking for us

I have written about my daughter’s cat, Chester, before. He keeps life interesting around the house. He is always tearing furniture up or chasing bugs. A couple of days ago, the whole house just seemed dull … lifeless. Suddenly, we realized that Chester had not been seen all day. I did not go looking for him as I assumed that he was sleeping in some remote corner of the house. However, after a while, we really started to miss him. So, we began hunting everywhere we could think of for him. He was not napping in the closet or eating the dogs’ food. After about six hours since we had last spotted him, we went outside just in case he got out somehow. We walked all around the house and called his name. About that time, in the back yard, we heard a pitiful “meow” from the back patio. Sure enough, there was Chester hiding in the corner.
I honestly think we would have gone to the moon to look for that mangy cat. That is how much we love him. Luckily, I only had to go to the back yard. We celebrated when we found him. I immediately texted my wife to tell her the good news.
As I thought about our day, I kept thinking of a scripture that I went through recently. Luke 15:8-10 in The Message says, “Or imagine a woman who has ten coins and loses one. Won’t she light a lamp and scour the house, looking in every nook and cranny until she finds it? And when she finds it you can be sure she’ll call her friends and neighbors: ‘Celebrate with me! I found my lost coin!’ Count on it — that’s the kind of party God’s angels throw every time one lost soul turns to God.”
I realize it was somewhat trivial to celebrate finding our troublesome cat. However, I caught just a glimpse of how God must feel about us. When we go off on our own, God misses us and will look everywhere until we are found. Like Chester, we can end up lost and far from home, but we can never get so far away that God does not know what is happening in our lives. God loves us that much.
I have not even mentioned the party! The woman in Jesus’ story celebrated when she found what was once lost. God does the same thing for us. I know, maybe you do not think you are special enough to have your own party, but you are. Jesus made that point crystal clear when he told his story about the prodigal son. Trust me, to God, you are worth all the fuss.
As we come the end of Lent and the beginning of Easter, this is a time to celebrate God sending his son, Jesus, to find the lost and bring them back home. That is quite the thing to celebrate. While God is throwing a party over us, we are throwing a party over God loving us so much as to never stop looking for us. This is a season to rejoice in the love that God has for us through his son. I hope that we all say a prayer of thanks this week.