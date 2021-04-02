God will never stop looking for us

I have written about my daughter’s cat, Chester, before. He keeps life interesting around the house. He is always tearing furniture up or chasing bugs. A couple of days ago, the whole house just seemed dull … lifeless. Suddenly, we realized that Chester had not been seen all day. I did not go looking for him as I assumed that he was sleeping in some remote corner of the house. However, after a while, we really started to miss him. So, we began hunting everywhere we could think of for him. He was not napping in the closet or eating the dogs’ food. After about six hours since we had last spotted him, we went outside just in case he got out somehow. We walked all around the house and called his name. About that time, in the back yard, we heard a pitiful “meow” from the back patio. Sure enough, there was Chester hiding in the corner.