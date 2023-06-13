A change in how real estate taxes are collected has created a $20 million surplus in Franklin County’s budget.

The goal now for supervisors is to find the best ways to use that for the county’s benefit.

The county made the switch to twice-a-year real estate tax collection in 2022. Instead of homeowners paying their real estate taxes at the end of the year, the change requires half the payment in June and the other half in December.

At the time, some supervisors and county staff touted the change as a way to lessen the burden on county residents of paying everything at once. Additionally, the change provided the county with a surplus of funds due to the county’s fiscal year ending in June.

What seems like some sort of accounting magic is really just a matter of timing—and county taxpayers did not pay anything additionally. In 2021, Franklin County residents paid their full real estate tax in December before the changeover the following year to twice a year billing. That year’s full real estate tax collection equaled around $40 million.

The following year in June was the first payment after the switch to twice a year billing. Due to June coming at the end of the county’s fiscal year, that half of the real estate tax collection was counted in the 2021-22 fiscal year budget. The June collection, approximately $20 million, was added to the full tax collection a few months earlier in December in the same fiscal budget which created the surplus.

The 2022-23 fiscal year budget started in July 1 of 2022 and county residents paid half their real estate taxes in December and the other half the following year in June, returning the annual real estate tax revenue back to normal.

The $20 million surplus is currently sitting in the county’s fund reserves. While there have been no votes on what to do with it, the money has provided some benefits for the county so far.

One major benefit from the surplus was the county earned interest from investing it. According to county Finance Director Brian Carter, interest earned from that investment equaled $800,000 which was used to help balance the county’s 2023-24 fiscal year budget that was passed last month.

Having additional funds also helps to maintain the county’s currently excellent credit rating.

“The better the rating, the cheaper we can borrow money,” Carter said.

County policy requires reserve funds totaling 20% of the county’s annual operating revenue which would be equal to $25.5 million based on revenue for the previous fiscal year. With the addition of the $20 million, Carter said the county’s reserve funds currently total approximately $45.5 million with some additional leftover funds provided to the county from the Federal Government through the CARES Act and ARPA (pandemic relief funding).

Carter said Davenport and Company, a financial advisor group that has long provided input on county finances, recommended the county hold on to additional reserve funds due to ongoing market uncertainty. That could lead the county to use some of that $20 million surplus to increase its required reserve funds to 25% to 30% of the county’s annual operating revenue.

That additional reserve funding could also provide a budget cushion if there was any major sudden expense such as unexpected repairs to a government or school building in the county, Carter said. The reserve funds could help to assure the unexpected costs won’t result in higher taxes for residents.

“We currently have a very healthy fund balance,” said Tim Tatum, board of supervisors chairman.

Tatum said the county will need to do something with the surplus funds eventually. The $20 million could be used for a variety of needed projects in the county such as the proposed career and technical education center or a new 911 emergency communications center.

Supervisor Lorie Smith also sited the 911 center and career and technical education center as possible uses for the $20 million. She said the money needs to be used to fund “generational projects” that will benefit the county for years to come.

“We’ve worked really hard to get the county in a optimal financial position,” Smith said. “We can’t blow it.”

Supervisor Ronald Mitchell mentioned the need for a 911 center as well as using funds to expand sewer and water lines along U.S. 220. Another possible use for Mitchell would be to upgrade the aging emergency response vehicles at the county’s volunteer fire departments.

“It is something we know we need to do, but we never dedicate the money for,” Mitchell said.

Tatum said he wants to hold a work session in the coming months to plan how best to use all or part of the $20 million. If supervisors can’t agree on a plan on how to use the funds, he suggested returning it back to county residents.