Democrat Gregory Maxwell is in the race for Virginia’s new 39th House of Delegates District.

The district’s Democratic nominating committee recently announced Maxwell as the party’s candidate.

Maxwell was born and raised in Franklin County. His only time away was serving in the U.S. Navy on a fast-attack submarine as a sonar technician between 2003 and 2008. When he returned home he used those skills to obtain jobs locally in information technology. He currently works as an information technology specialist for Centra Health in Lynchburg.

Maxwell resides with his wife and children in the Sontag community, where he’s part of the fourth generation of his family in the county. He recently became more active in issues impacting his community. In 2021 he ran as a write-in candidate for the Snow Creek District seat on the county School Board.

Maxwell said he decided to run for the state legislature because he wants to get away from identity politics. He said some voters today seem to care more about the political party rather than the issues that impact them.

Local representatives in Richmond, according to Maxwell, only focus on their party’s issues and can forget about concerns from voters on the other side. “Everyone deserves to have a voice,” he said. “I’m here to speak for the majority and the minority.”

Maxwell considers himself a conservative Democrat that fits somewhere in the “middle of the road” on issues. He ran as an independent during his 2021 school board run.

“I stand for farmers, gun rights and I hate taxes,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell said he believes people have the right to own guns, but believes there should be some regulations. As a devout Christian, he is against abortion, but doesn’t agree with the government creating laws that tell people what they can do with their bodies.

“What someone else does with their body is none of my business,” Maxwell said.

Locally, Maxwell said work needs to be done to improve primary and secondary roads in Franklin County and the rest of the district. Two of the most travelled roads in the district, Virginia 122 and U.S. 220, need the most work to improve safety, he said.

Maxwell also said he wants to push for greater broadband access for Franklin County and the surrounding parts of the district which includes a portion of southern Roanoke County. He said his goal would be to bring fiber internet to every home.

Maxwell also wants to assure teachers are able to do their job successfully. While he said parents should have a voice in their child’s education, teachers should be seen as the experts.

“Instead of tearing down teachers, we should be propping them up,” Maxwell said.

Another goal for Maxwell is to bring more jobs to Franklin County. He said many people who live in the district currently work in jobs outside it. He said he wants to help bring more jobs to the area to allow residents the ability to better live, work and invest in their community.

Maxwell will face the winner of Tuesday’s Republican primary between Will Davis and Ron Jefferson. The results of the primary were to be announced after the News-Post’s print publication deadline Tuesday. The general election is Nov. 7.