It will be Del. Wren Williams, not Del. Marie March, who will carry the Republican party banner into this fall’s election in the new 47th Virginia House of Delegates district.

The two incumbents, both elected to the House in 2021, were flung into competition for the seat after redistricting merged portions of what had been neighboring districts. Williams, R-Patrick, and March, R-Floyd, ended up battling for their party’s nomination for the 47th, which includes Floyd, Carroll, Patrick and part of Henry counties, and Galax.

Preliminary results on Tuesday night showed Williams winning the primary with about two-thirds of the vote — about the same percentage he held in the 2021 primary contest in which he defeated Republican incumbent Charles Poindexter.

On Tuesday, Williams gained a majority in each locality of the new district except Floyd County, where March had about 63 percent of the vote.

“This was the outcome that we expected,” Williams said. “We knew that people in our district were excited about having a proven conservative leader represent them. These are my folks.”

March did not reply to requests for comment Tuesday.

Williams’ victory in the primary means that he will face Democrat Patty Quesenberry in November.

Williams, 34, said that his campaign would emphasize Republicans’ hopes to expand the party’s lead in the House of Delegates and capture a majority in the Virginia Senate — steps that would set up at least two years for a GOP-dominated General Assembly and Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin to turn the party’s priorities into legislation.

Williams and March’s intra-party rivalry was fierce, with scathing exchanges online and via news releases — which intensified in September, when March took out a criminal warrant against Williams. March said that her fellow delegate committed assault and battery by bumping into her as people left a party meeting in Wytheville.

In January, a judge dismissed the charge.

Afterward, on social media, March complained that the judge agreed with Williams’ attorney’s objections and prevented testimony from a series of witnesses. “Judges are appointed by politicians and the Swamp is deep, folks,” March wrote. “Our country is in a sad state of affairs.”

Williams issued a statement after the court case calling March’s warrant a “political hit job” and “a desperate move,” and calling March “unhinged.”

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, Williams raised $373,254 ahead of Tuesday’s primary and spent $359,620. Combined with Williams’ starting balance, that left him with $22,682 as of June 8.

Williams’ top donors during the past two years were Dominion Energy and the candidate committee of Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, who is Virginia’s Speaker of the House. Each donated $25,000. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association contributed $21,500.

The Virginia Public Access Project reported that March raised $65,531 and spent $78,968. Because she had a positive balance in her campaign funding to start with, March ended up with $3,543.

March was her own top donor, putting $10,333 of her own money into the campaign. Her next highest donor was Shelor Motor Mile with $10,000.

Quesenberry’s Democratic campaign has so far raised $839, the Virginia Public Access Project said.

Williams said Tuesday that despite his lead in fundraising, he did not relax in his campaign against March and would not slow as he turns toward November.

“We treat every race as if we were down by five,” Williams said. “You can’t take anyone for granted. People have underestimated me. Those people are no longer in the General Assembly.”