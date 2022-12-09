Ferrum Forward seeks input on housing plan

A community group is seeking input from Ferrum residents for a master plan aimed at attracting residential development to an 80-acre property owned by Franklin County.

The meeting hosted by Ferrum Forward is slated for 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Ferrum Faith Assembly building.

How to use the property, which is west of Ferrum College, has been a topic of discussion for many years.

Previous plans to expand the Ferrum College campus or create a business or industrial park lost momentum, but development of the Ferrum Village Plan in 2017 and 2018 began breathing new life into the property’s potential.

At the time, Ferrum community members expressed a need for housing, especially senior housing. That was five years ago, but Bob Pohlad and Bob Thompson — both members of the Ferrum Forward group that sprang out of the village plan — feel confident the community’s expectations haven’t changed drastically since then.

Residential development of the property came up after a 2019 market analysis commissioned by Franklin County and when the county completed a housing study and housing summit 2021.

“We began to talk to several different developers about the property, do some site visits. We’ve had interest and we still do have interest, but no one’s actually pulled the trigger yet on buying the property or committing to doing something,” Franklin County Assistant Administrator Steve Sandy said. “Several of the folks we’ve talked to said it’d really be nice if we had a master plan of what we want to see for the property.”

In May, the county secured $50,000 from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to create a master plan for the property. EPR, a Charlotte-based professional services firm, is helping develop the plan. Sandy said EPR principle Vlad Gavrilovic is in charge of the project and has worked on local government projects in the area before, including the Westlake Village Plan.

Gavrilovic indicated that the master plan should take some guesswork out of the equation for developers by providing a clear picture of the types of housing that is desired and feasible in the area.

“Which is why I think it’s key to get the village input at the Dec. 13 meeting. That’s the up front piece,” Pohlad said. “You’ve already got these ideas from when we met years ago but now [the county] can say to developers, ‘We had this community meeting and yes, there was interest.’ The more people we can get there, the more interest we can generate.”

The residential development wouldn’t just be restricted to housing, either. For example, Sandy said, there’s space for a daycare facility, community center or emergency services station.

No matter what ends up there, Sandy, Pohlad and Thompson said there will almost certainly be a partnership with Ferrum College.

The property has several things going for it, Thompson added. It already has basic infrastructure with a road and public water and sewer access. It’s also a location with lots of amenities and attractions, he said, but there’s not a lot of housing nearby and many community members commute to Ferrum.

Because the county owns the property, Gavrilovic said, it may also take steps to incentivize and enable developers. Of course, all of that remains to be seen unless a company steps forward to buy the property in the immediate future.

“Following that meeting, [Gavrilovic] and his folks will go back and ... start developing some master plan options. ... In the end, the final deliverable will be a master plan, maybe two ... a kind of 1A, 1B,” Sandy said.