Franklin County School Board moves forward with new pay scale

The Franklin County School Board took another step closer to a new pay structure Monday. Members voted to approve a “blueprint” for compensation of teachers and faculty moving forward.

Work began more than a year ago with the hiring of Evergreen Solutions in October 2021. The firm was commissioned to complete a study to address salary compression and inconsistent grade progression to help in making Franklin County’s pay more competitive with surrounding divisions.

“As a result of their study and our collaborative work with them, which has been pretty heavy at times over the past several months, we do have a recommended plan in place at this time,” said Gregg Cuddy, the school’s director of human resources.

The new pay structure is seen as a complete overhaul of the current compensation structure into a modern and competitive pay plan for recruitment and retention. The new 20-step program would increase starting salary for teachers in the county from $40,000 to $45,000 annually, but also impact other school employees.

“The pay grades apply to all employees other than teachers, librarians and counselors and of course bus drivers and monitors who have their own scale,” Cuddy said.

The proposal approved Monday evening was only a first step toward adopting a new salary structures and pay grades and converting employees to the new scales in the upcoming school year. Cuddy did emphasize that the implementation was dependent on funding as the county prepares it’s upcoming budget for 2023-24.

Gills Creek District representative Jon Atchue explained the proposal by Cuddy as a blueprint for a salary scale and compensation system. “At a later date we will come back and fund it,” he said.

Chairman and Rocky Mount District representative Jeff Worley thanked staff for their work on the new pay structure. He said it was needed and long overdue.

“We need to keep these people here,” Worley said. “I think we all want that.”