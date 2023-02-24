Over the last two and a half years, Glenna Moore has spoken at all but one Franklin County Board of Supervisors meeting.

She often shares stories of local Black history, but always with one goal in mind: to see the Confederate statue in front of the Franklin County Courthouse relocated.

She spoke again Tuesday but with a modified proposal.

“It’s obvious that you will not move the Confederate statue. That leaves one option ... and that is to build a monument to the United States Colored Troops born in Franklin County who fought to defend and uphold the Constitution of the United States,” Moore said.

She proposed that the county cover a third of the statue’s cost, with the rest covered by “community donations” and “generous benefactors.”

The United States Colored Troops (USCT) were regiments in the United States Army composed primarily of Black soldiers during and after the Civil War, although members of other minority groups also served within the units.

Moore started speaking regularly during the board’s public comment session after Henry Turnage began walking around the Confederate monument in 2020, protesting its prominent position on the Main Street courthouse lawn.

A couple of years ago, Turnage’s protest led to a failed voter referendum where roughly 30% of Franklin County voters cast ballots in favor of removing the statue and roughly 70% voted in favor of keeping the statue in place.

Moore said she started out wanting the statue removed altogether, but Turnage convinced her that relocating it was the better option.

“I’m not one of the people saying, ‘Tear down all the statues.’ When they say that’s our history, that is my history, too,” Turnage said.

His problem isn’t the monument, he said.

“The problem is that my justice system would allow itself to be decorated,” Turnage said.

A better place for the statue, he said, would be somewhere like the Jubal Early Center or a museum. Moore has suggested moving the statue to the High Street Cemetery, where many of Franklin County’s Confederate soldiers and members of the Jubal Early United Daughters of the Confederacy are buried.

The Franklin County Historical Society and the Jubal Early UDC each declined The Roanoke Times’ request for comment about relocating the statue.

The point, Moore and Turnage said, is that they would like the statue moved somewhere it can be appreciated in a historical context, rather than one of justice.

The original statue was erected in 1910. The statue was destroyed in 2007 after a truck ran into it, but replaced in 2010.

Like many other Confederate monuments, Moore said, it was put up decades after the end of the Civil War by the United Daughters of the Confederacy as part of a movement to keep Black people in the place assigned to them by Jim Crow era segregation.

It’s a symbol whose history, Moore believes, has been obfuscated on purpose; part of the Lost Cause movement that pushed the narrative that the Civil War was about state’s rights rather than slavery. But she remembers how it and symbols like it have been used in her lifetime.

After all, Moore and members of her generation are living historians for the civil rights movement.

When she was in eighth grade, Moore was a member of the first group of Black students to integrate Franklin County’s public schools under a system of free choice. She remembers going to school the day after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated and hearing disrespectful comments about him from white students. And Moore remembers being roughly 7 years old, passing a Ku Klux Klan rally near the Booker T. Washington National Monument in the car on her way home from visiting relatives in Washington, D.C.

For Moore and many others, that is what the statue represents, and they don’t believe it belongs in a place of justice.

Moore said many Black people her age don’t like seeing the statue in front of the courthouse, but they put up with it. She said Turnage showed her that doesn’t have to be the case.

“That’s the hardest part — this journey is exhausting, not just because I have to speak to my leaders, but my own community … has become numb to it [racism],” Turnage said.

For that reason, it meant a lot to Turnage when — after the referendum to remove the 2010 statue failed — Moore promised to carry on the work he began.

Moore said she also feels that she must not give up for the sakes of her grandchildren and, as a former educator, all Franklin County students of history.

“I think about those kids who are sitting in classrooms now and I want them to know the true history,” Moore said.

Barring the statue’s relocation, Moore said she would like to see a second monument put up, one which honors members of the United States Colored Troops born in Franklin County.

Moore admits that another statue at the Franklin County Courthouse is not the most elegant solution to the current issue of the one-sided history created with the Confederate statue erected there. But, she said, it may be the best way to present a side of the county that is not taught in schools.

“We don’t want to see a lawn full of statues, but in order to get that context there, that’s what we’re being forced to do,” Moore said.

Tim Tatum, chairman of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors, told The Roanoke Times he is not opposed to putting up a statue to honor the United States Colored Troops.

“Whether they were Black or white, they were still from Franklin County and they fought for the Union, the majority of them … They fought and fought valiantly for this country and I think if we can do something to honor them, we should,” Tatum said.

While researching Franklin County history, Moore first discovered evidence of three Black men who originated from the area, who later served in the Union Army. She has now counted more than 70 men who were born in Franklin County and signed up to join the fight against the Confederate States Army.

Moore was able to obtain the information on the soldiers from the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project. The information is compiled from U.S. Census Bureau records, Ancestry.com and military records in the National Archives.

Moore also found out Black soldiers served in 36 units during the Civil War, some of which had several soldiers serving from Franklin County.

“It’s so much and I’m still learning,” Moore said of all the information she has found.

Moore has shared some of the history she has uncovered at the monthly meetings of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors. During the brief three minutes she is allowed to speak during public comment, she talks about history that was not covered in class while she was a student in the county.

Moore said her school history lessons did not include the fact that Black people had a hand in their own liberation from enslavement. Learning that was the case — that they did have agency and were not simply rescued — was empowering, she said.

“I want my grandchildren to know that I tried to protect their true history,” Moore said.

Staff writer Jason Dunovant contributed to this report.